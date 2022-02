We Asked Some Improv Comics to Act Out Olympic Snowboarder Dusty Henricksen's Weird Dream

We asked Olympians to share their weirdest dreams with us. Then we asked a group of improv comics to act them out. This is Gold Medal Improv, and in this installment we asked our comics to act out the most bizarre dream of Team USA snowboarder Dusty Henricksen — which involved a team of ninjas and a hungry lion.