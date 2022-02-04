We Asked Improv Comics to Act Out the Weirdest Dreams of Some Top Olympians

Have you ever had a really weird dream? And did you ever think you'd see that dream brought to life by a group of improv comics? No? Neither did Olympians Jason Brown, Dusty Henricksen, Jamie Anderson and David Wise. But that’s exactly what Gold Medal Improv is all about. We asked some of our favorite Team USA Olympians to share their weirdest dreams with us and then got our group of comics to act them out.
Figure Skater Jason Brown
Olympic figure skater Jason Brown has a recurring dream. He’s in bed at home when he realizes he being robbed… and that's when things get really strange. How did this group of improv comics interpret Brown’s weird anxiety dream? Watch to find out.
Snowboarder Dusty Henricksen
Team USA snowboarder Dusty Henricksen had a really bizarre dream. It involved a team of ninjas, a fall from a nine-story building and a hungry lion. In our improv comics’ imaginations, the ninjas weren’t all so scary.
Snowboarders Jamie Anderson and David Wise
We know Olympic snowboarders Jamie Anderson and David Wise both shred. What else do they have in common? They both had some really vivid dreams involving catching air… a lot of air. Watch how our improv comics reenacted them.
Meet the Gold Medal Improv Cast
