Team USA Athletes Explain Why This Olympics Was So Much Harder on Their Mental Health

As Simone Biles showed during the Tokyo Olympics, Olympians must preserve their mental health in order to perform and protect themselves from injury. The 2022 Winter Olympics presented additional mental challenges for athletes that some said they wouldn’t have been able to handle if it was their first time as an Olympian. NBCLX’s Ngozi Ekeledo speaks with Kaillie Humphries, Lindsey Jacobellis and more.