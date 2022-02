Ski Jump Vests, Beijing Traffic and Medals: 3 Things We've Learned at the Winter Olympics

Ski jumping at the Olympics? Pack your skis, your vest … and a seamstress? NBCLX’s Ngozi Ekeledo and Fernando Hurtado explain why ski jumpers travel with a seamstress. They also get a close look at the medals that will be handed out at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.