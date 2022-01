Robots, Chinese New Year and Meal Etiquette: 3 Things We've Learned at the Beijing Olympics

NBCLX’s team has touched down in Bejing at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and every day we’ll be sharing what we’ve learned at the Games. Today, producer Fernando Hurtado explains how robots are a part of life in China’s capital city, the meaning behind Lunar New Year decorations and why finishing breakfast means leaving food on his plate.