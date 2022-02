Party of 1: What It's Like To Be a Country's Only Athlete at the Olympics

Alpine skier Carlos Maeder was supposed to be one of two athletes representing Ghana at the Winter Olympics, but a positive COVID-19 test meant his counterpart had to stay back. Albania’s Denni Xhepa was always slated to be the only one representing the Eastern European country. NBCLX’s Fernando Hurtado spoke to the athletes about what it’s like carrying their countries’ hopes for an Olympic medal on their shoulders.