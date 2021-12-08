Olympian Authors: The ‘Shib Sibs' Are Telling the Stories They Missed Growing Up

“People are finally feeling like they can see something that matches their own experience or perspective,” U.S. ice dancer Maia Shibutani says on the My New Favorite Olympian podcast. She and brother Alex Shibutani will vie to qualify for the Beijing 2022 Olympics – but they’ve been busy off the ice too. The”Shib Sibs” recently published a young-adult detective novel featuring Asian American main characters – the kind of book the Shibutanis were missing when growing up.