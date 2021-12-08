Full Episode: Alex and Maia Shibutani on Telling Asian American Stories

In the first episode of Season 2 of the My New Favorite Olympian podcast, hosts Apolo Ohno and Ngozi Ekeledo speak to U.S. ice dancing duo and Olympic hopefuls Alex and Maia Shibutani (also known as the Shib Sibs). The siblings’ Japanese American upbringing is displayed joyfully in the “Kudo Kids” books, including one where the main characters sleuth around the Tokyo Olympics. We also hear from Stacey Lee, author of a young-adult bestseller, about the book industry’s diversity struggles and how consumers can support a future with more diverse authors.