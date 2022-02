Letting Russian Skater Compete Amid Doping Case Is ‘Insane', Attorney Says

Attorney and former federal prosecutor Jim Walden helped craft the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, which allows American courts to prosecute international doctors and coaches accused in doping cases. Walden talked to LX News’ Eric Alvarez about Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who continues to compete despite evidence she tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned substance.