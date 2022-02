Jamaica's 1st Olympic Alpine Skier Only Started Skiing 6 Years Ago

Benjamin Alexander, a DJ who was born in the U.K. to a Jamaican father and British mother, first decided he wanted to learn to ski in 2015. Over time, he set a goal of becoming the first alpine skier to represent Jamaica at the Olympics. At the 2022 Winter Olympics, he finished last in his race but is working to grow Jamaica’s contingent of future Winter Olympians.