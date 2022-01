Full Episode: How Timothy LeDuc is Changing Figure Skating

Gender roles are entrenched in the sport of figure skating – creating a challenge for athletes outside the binary, like U.S. pairs figure skater and Olympic hopeful Timothy LeDuc. In this episode 3 of the My New Favorite Olympian podcast, LeDuc talks about coming up in the skating world, coming out to their family twice, and how they navigate a sport whose official rulebook defines skating pairs as a man and a woman.