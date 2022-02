Apolo Ohno Shares Insane Behind the Scenes Story from 2002 Olympics

Speed skater Apolo Ohno, co-host of NBCLX podcast My New Favorite Olympian, was on his way to winning a race at the Winter Olympics in 2002 when he fell and cut his leg. Someone else took gold, and luckily Ohno survived with only a cut to tell the tale to NBCLX storyteller Ngozi Ekeledo.