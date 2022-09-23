How Disney World Became the GPS Location for Over 5,000 Crimes

When police officers in Philadelphia made a typo or were unable to record the precise location for a crime committed in the city, the department would mark the incident with Disney World’s coordinates. After analyzing crime data from Philadelphia police, NBC10 Investigators found that more than 5,000 crimes were plotted at the vacation destination, including one that killed Shineka Crawford’s 18-year-old son last summer. NBC10’s Danny Freeman joins LX to discuss more about this investigation.