We Ate Ramen, KFC and Japanese McDonald's While Stuck in Quarantine

There’s a shrimp filet sandwich, the Ebi Filet-O, only available at Japanese McDonald’s restaurants. Another chain, KFC, has a big presence in the country too…but Japanese dishes like ramen and sushi have been a big draw for journalists covering the Tokyo Olympics. NBCLX Storyteller Fernando Hurtado shows you the food of Japan that was available in quarantine, and his first meal after his quarantine was up.