Skateboarding Medalist Cory Juneau Shows Us How to Do One of His Hardest Tricks (Kind Of)

Cory Juneau says it’s still “surreal” that he took home the bronze medal for park skateboarding from the Tokyo Olympics. As the 22-year-old San Diego native looks to the future, he stopped by NBCLX to look back at his experience — and attempted to show us how to do one of the trickiest kickflips he nailed in Tokyo.