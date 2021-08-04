LGBTQ Olympians Are Breaking Records and Boundaries in Tokyo

There are at least 180 openly LGBTQ Olympians in Tokyo this summer — that’s more than three times the number of athletes who were out in Rio at the 2016 Olympics. That’s a testament to the overwhelming acceptance of queer athletes, especially in women’s sports, and the power of social media to give athletes a platform to show their authentic lives. NBCLX storyteller Chase Cain reports from Tokyo about the LGBTQ athletes brining “a little sparkle” to the Games.