How Ashleigh Johnson Went From ‘Just Playing' to Inspiring Others

Ashleigh Johnson was the first Black woman to join the U.S. women’s national water polo team in 2016, and won gold in 2016 and 2020. At first, she didn’t dwell on the significance of her achievements, but eventually was able to embrace her Blackness. Johnson talks about coming into her own and the advice she gives to young athletes who look up to her.