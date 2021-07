Even Winning the Gold is Not Worth the Sacrifice, Says Decorated Olympian

Standing on a podium with a gold medal draped around her neck was monumental and historic, but “it didn’t equate to happiness, completion, or even joy,” says Dominique Dawes, a three-time Olympic gymnast who won gold in 1996. In a new docuseries “Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts,” Dawes is exploring the hard work and sacrifice behind the quest for Olympic glory.