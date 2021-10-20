Why Philly Wants to End Police Traffic Stops for Minor Offenses

Philadelphia police disproportionately pull over Black drivers for minor offenses like a broken taillight, but those stops don’t do much to reduce violent crime – a gun or drugs are found about 1% of the time. Under the Driving Equality Bill that recently passed City Council, drivers would get a ticket in the mail for those minor violations – and Councilmember Isaiah Thomas says this will improve relationships between the department and communities of color. We heard more from Thomas about the bill, the first of its kind in the country.