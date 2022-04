Meet the Florida Student Who Went Viral Teaching About the Stonewall Uprising

When their high school history class began teaching about the 1960s and ’70s, Will Larkins learned that the Stonewall Uprising, a major point in American LGBTQ history, would not be part of the curriculum. So Larkins offered to teach a lesson about it – and a video of it went viral. Larkins joined LX News to talk more about the lesson and Stonewall’s place in history.