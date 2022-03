It's Time We Stop Taking Moms For Granted

Policies for affordable child care and parental leave might get more traction if moms’ contributions to society were better recognized, says author Anna Malaika Tubbs. LX News host (and expectant mom!) Jobeth Devera talks to Tubbs, author of “The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation.”