How an MLK Scholar Applies King's Philosophy in 2022

Lerone Martin has studied pretty much all there is to study, and read almost all there is to read, about the late Martin Luther King, Jr. Martin said the U.S. is still dealing with issues today that King spoke about more than 50 years ago. “He was always committed to making sure we end the plagues that he called the three great evils: poverty, militarism and racism. And I think those three evil triplets, as he called them, are still with us today,” said Martin, head of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University.