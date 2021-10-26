Fired Google VP Opens Up About Renouncing His Anti-Semitic Views

Amr Awadallah, a former Google vice president, recently appeared on the Our Voices Matter Podcast to discuss his firing. Awadallah was fired in the summer after writing a long LinkedIn post discussing his past antisemitic beliefs, which came from his upbringing and he renounced after meeting Jewish people in real life. “His views changed as he got to know people on a personal level,” says the podcast creator, former Houston broadcaster Linda Lorelle.