Everything You Need to Know About ‘Striketober'

“We have huge favorability numbers [for unions]…so that’s also an indication of the pulse of society, that everyone’s sick and tired of watching workers getting abused during the pandemic.” Jane McAlevey of the UC Berkeley Labor Center talks about recent labor strikes at Kellogg’s, John Deere and the IATSE film and TV union, where workers are fighting for a weekend. The former organizer and expert on the history of labor movements says these strikes are “making up for lost time.”