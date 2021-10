Anita Hill: ‘We Have a Culture of Dismissiveness, and Silencing of Victims'

30 years after she testified about sexual harassment she faced from then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas, Anita Hill has not seen the change she wants to see in society, though she will keep fighting. “We have a culture of dismissiveness, and silencing of victims. And that’s going to be a difficult thing to overcome as a society, but it is possible.”