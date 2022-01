What Took So Long With the 5G Rollout?

Airlines have known about the impending rollout of 5G cell signal for years now – and had time to prepare for how it would potentially impact planes’ instruments, said Hugh Odom, a former attorney for AT&T. Airlines have warned they may cancel or change some flights, while cell companies have agreed to limit 5G signal around some airports .”The aviation industry has kind of dropped the ball,” Odom said.