Tour a Bitcoin Mining Facility Run on Clean Energy Thanks to Niagara Falls

Bit Digital, a sustainability-focused generator of digital assets and the largest bitcoin miner on the NASDAQ, recently launched a mining center in Buffalo, New York, and is working toward it using 100% sustainable power. The facility, located in an old coal factory, houses thousands of computers powered by hydroelectricity and is part of the larger trend of the crypto industry trying to go green.