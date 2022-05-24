This Startup is Using the Blockchain to Track Trees and Help the Climate

Proponents of blockchain, the technology that powers cryptocurrency and NFTs, say it could also be useful in verifying that a climate promise actually came to fruition. Say a company promises to plant 10,000 trees: they want to make sure the trees are actually planted, that no one else is taking credit for them, and that the tree has a healthy life absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere. That’s where veritree comes in: the platform utilizes blockchain to log and confirm data about recently planted trees – giving those climate promises some supporting evidence.