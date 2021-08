The Mandela Effect: When Our Own Memories Can't Be Trusted

Nelson Mandela’s death in prison, Sinbad’s movie “Shazaam” and the beloved Berenstein Bears are all things you may clearly remember. There’s just one problem: none of those memories are accurate. NBCLX storyteller Cody Broadway talked to experts, and even Sinbad’s children, about the so-called Mandela Effect and why our memories can sometimes play tricks on us.