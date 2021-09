The 9/11 Conspiracy Theory of a ‘Controlled Demolition' Is Impossible: An Expert Explains

One of the most widely spread conspiracy theories about the 9/11 terror attacks was that the World Trade Center was brought down in a “controlled demolition” rather than by the hijacked airplanes. NBCLX’s Mackenzie Brehm found an expert who has thoroughly debunked this theory for a series that looks at the questions that Millennials and members of Gen Z have about the attacks and their aftermath.