Saving Florida's Manatees Is a Race Against Time

More than 1,100 of Florida’s manatees died in 2021 from starvation — as a result of water pollution that killed off the seagrasses they need to survive. The Save the Manatee Club is one group looking to save them — but they can’t do it alone. NBCLX contributor Greg Bledsoe took his Family Geography Project to Blue Spring State Park in Florida to see them at work.