Powered by Likes: The Social Media Documentary

From acquiring the coveted blue checkmark to chasing virality, social media’s impact on society continues to increase. Likes, notifications, and comments pull users in with each ding and buzz. LX news storyteller Cody Broadway follows five social media influencers in this documentary to get their insight on the rise of picture-perfect feeds and life beyond the grids. Featuring: The Shanie Project,…