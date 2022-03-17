Meet the College Student Who Discovered Joro Spiders Are Spreading on the East Coast

Recent research from the University of Georgia found that Joro spiders, a invasive species native to Southeastern Asia, will spread along the East Coast this spring and summer. They first came to the U.S. in 2013 and caught the eye of University of Georgia student Ben Frick, who researched their ability to spread along with assistant research scientist Andy Davis. NBCLX contributor Janine Doyon spoke with Frick, who broke down fact and myth about the huge yellow spiders.