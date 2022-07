How a Rare and Dangerous Medical Procedure Saved an Endangered Lemur

A copperhead snake bite posed a potentially lethal threat to one endangered lemur at the Duke Lemur Center in North Carolina. After her health deteriorated, the team determined that a rare and risky medical procedure was the only option to save her. NBC 7 San Diego’s Dagmar Midcap, host of “Down to Earth,” and LX News storyteller Cody Broadway go behind the scenes of the rescue operation.