Giving Students of Color a Leg Up for Tech Jobs

Students of color can face toxic environments or discrimination when trying to get a tech job, says Michael Ellison. He remembers talking to white peers who got jobs at their parents’ companies – “You’re not coming from a place where you have those types of connections and social capital.” So Ellison founded Code Path, a group whose courses he says make students of color up to 40 times more likely to get hired at a large tech firm.