Endangered Lemurs May Be an Irreplaceable Part of Their Ecosystem

There are 108 species of lemur — and each has a unique place in the ecosystem. And they are almost all highly endangered. NBC 7 San Diego’s Dagmar Midcap, host of “Down to Earth,” and LX News storyteller Cody Broadway go inside the Duke Lemur Center to find out why their facility provides such a unique opportunity to closely study many different types of lemurs — and why that research is so important.