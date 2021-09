Could Bioprinted Organs Be the Solution to an Organ Donor Shortage?

A shortage in organ donors is leading to a public health crisis. Could bioprinted organs be the answer? Scientists at the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine think so. They hand-build organs using their patients’ own tissue and stem cells, but now 3D bioprinting technology is offering hope that they can reach even more patients, as well as those who need more complex organs.