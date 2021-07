A Once-Quiet West Texas Town Embraces Its New Role in the Space Race

When Amazon founder Jeff Bezos blasted off to the edge of space Tuesday, some of his most enthusiastic spectators were from the quiet ranching town of Van Horn, Texas, just 25 miles from the launch site of Bezos’ private spaceflight company Blue Origin. LX News host Jobeth Devera traveled to Van Horn to see how it has been transformed by the billionaire’s space quest.