3G Signals Are Going Away Soon. Here's What You Need to Know

Older cell phones, alarm systems and roadside assistance devices that run on 3G signal will no longer work, and may already be unable to get a signal, says telecommunications consultant Hugh Odom. That’s because cell phone companies decided to shut down 3G signals in order to make room for 5G. As the signal dies off, check in with older neighbors and relatives about their phone or Life Alert and similar devices and make sure they’re upgraded to receive 4G or 5G signal.