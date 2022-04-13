Thousands of Animals Left Behind in Ukraine Need Help

The Russian invasion displaced more than 10 million Ukrainians — and many Ukrainians brought pets or even livestock with them when leaving home. But thousands of animals were left behind, in shelters that have had difficulty getting supplies amid the fighting. That’s why New Yorker Courtney Chandel recently flew to Ukraine and volunteered at an animal shelter. She joined LX News’ Jobeth Devera to talk about the immense need for help and supplies at animal sanctuaries in the conflict zone.