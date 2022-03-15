This Ukrainian Man and His Wife Sleep in Shifts to Listen for Air Raid Sirens

Vova Kalinchuk plans to stay in Lviv, Ukraine amid the war with Russia, because he does not want to leave his family. Kalinchuk told LX News host Nik Z about how his life has changed since Russia invaded. He has to always be ready to head underground in case an aircraft is approaching with a bomb. When they head underground, they bring a Wi-Fi router and a portable toilet, because they never know how many hours will be spent underground before it’s clear to go back up.