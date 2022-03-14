Polish Cities Nearing Capacity After 1.7 Million Ukrainian Refugees Cross Border

More than 2.8 million people have evacuated Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began, and 1.7 million have taken refuge in Poland, Ukraine’s western neighbor. Poland is trying to disperse the large crowds by adding more train routes heading west into Europe, like to Germany and the Czech Republic. But as Jay Gray shows you from the Polish-Ukrainian border region, many people want to stay near Ukraine in case they need to go back, or catch up with relatives who haven’t crossed yet.