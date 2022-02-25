How Are Russians Feeling About Putin After Invading Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval ratings dropped after invading Ukraine. But will that stop him? After years of violent crackdowns on protest movements in Russia, “there is practically no organized opposition in the country anymore,” says Stephanie Petrella, editor-in-chief of the BMB Russia newsletter. At the same time, Russian media has been drumming up a false narrative that its aggression against Ukraine is aimed at removing Nazis from the government.