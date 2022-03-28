Expert Concerned Russia Could Deploy Small, ‘Tactical' Nuclear Weapon in Ukraine

Russian nuclear forces have been on high alert during the war with Ukraine, though experts agree the threat of nuclear weapons actually being used remains low. If Russia were to use nuclear weapons at all, the most likely usage would be a smaller “tactical” bomb that would impact a battlefield or military installation. NBCLX storyteller Clark Fouraker speaks with Sarah Bidgood from the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies.