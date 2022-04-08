When Will Russia Really Feel the Squeeze of Sanctions?

The West has used “financial nuclear weapons” against Russia, and its economy will really see the worst effects of sanctions by the end of the year, says George Washington University professor of international affairs and business Scheherazade Rehman. As 2022 continues, Russia’s monetary reserves will run low and there will be shortages and high inflation. That might turn Russians against President Vladimir Putin, Rehman tells storyteller Clark Fouraker.