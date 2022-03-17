Without Shame, the Laws Holding DC Politicians Accountable Aren't Enough to Prevent Misdeeds

We’re in the golden era for Washington politicians who don’t like to follow the rules, according to NBCLX political editor Noah Pransky. The laws and structures that kept politicians in line only worked previously because people were willing to go along with them, one expert told him. So if these laws don’t have steep penalties (most don’t) and politicians don’t feel ashamed about breaking them, then how can we hold them accountable?