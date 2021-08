What Possible Legal Jeopardy Does Andrew Cuomo Face After His Resignation?

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, after a bombshell report concluded he sexually harassed 11 women while in office. One of the women has filed a criminal complaint against him. So what legal jeopardy does Cuomo face, and is prison a possible outcome? NBC News and NBCLX legal analyst Danny Cevallos breaks it down.