Utah Might Be America's Political Unicorn

It’s the site of an unusual Senate race where Democrats aren’t platforming a candidate of their own, instead opting to support an independent challenger to the Republican incumbent. While not really a swing state, Utahns (many of whom belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) support reforms considered progressive in other states. LX News Political Editor Noah Pransky traveled to Utah and met up with Evan McMullin, who’s running to unseat Sen. Mike Lee.