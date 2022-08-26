FBI Found 184 Classified Documents in Boxes Returned by Trump, Redacted Affidavit Says, Prompting Search

The affidavit said 25 documents were marked as "TOP SECRET"

A redacted copy of the FBI affidavit used to justify the Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was unsealed Friday, revealing details of the federal government's efforts to recover classified documents, including top-secret information.

The 36-page affidavit, much of which was heavily redacted, said that in mid-May, FBI agents conducted a preliminary review of the contents of 15 boxes Trump returned to the National Archives from his Florida property in January, and "identified documents with classification markings in fourteen of the FIFTEEN BOXES."

The affidavit said that agents found 184 unique documents that had classification markings. It stated that 25 documents were marked as "TOP SECRET," 67 documents marked as "confidential" and 92 marked "secret."

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/22267213-mar-a-lago-affidavit

