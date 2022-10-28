Time to Get Your Game Face On

LX News will carry live midterm election results Tuesday, Nov. 8th from 6pm ET to 11:00pm ET and into the night as the story unfolds.

On election night, the LX News studio will be midterm election headquarters providing the latest news, polling information, and voter perspectives from across the country. LX News will also feature live look-ins taking viewers instantly to the races on the ground. LX News storytellers will report live from battleground states including Florida, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Arizona.

These midterms will determine the course of our country for the next two years with 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate being contested. LX News covers the races live and provide the inside look at the results and the consequences.